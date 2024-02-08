Granblue Fantasy Relink: How to get more Fortitude Crystals

Fortitude Crystals are essential when it comes to upgrading your weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink. It’s a critical resource that you will not be able to get in abundance if you don’t stray from the beaten path. This is why many in the community are a bit confused as to how they can go about getting more of these in the game.

Fortunately, there are a few things you will be able to do to farm Fortitude Crystals in Granblue Fantasy Relink. These methods aren’t exactly easy, and you will have to grind a fair bit if you wish to have a good amount of this resource in your inventory.

Today’s Granblue Fantasy Relink guide will, therefore, go over how you will be able to farm Fortitude Crystals in Cygames’ latest title.

How to farm Fortitude Crystals in Granblue Fantasy Relink

To be able to farm Fortitude Crystals in the game, you won’t need to keep grinding boss fights. You will have to, however, repeatedly complete Horde, Defend, and Conquest missions on a higher difficulty.

Fortitude Crystals are a rare resource that drop more quickly the higher the difficulty of a mission is. So look for Horde and Conquest missions that offer Fortitude Crystals as a part of completing the quest because not all of them will have it as a reward.

As a good example, “Sweep the Volcano” and the “Great Goblins of Fire” are some of the best quests that you will be able to try to get your hands on Fortitude Crystals.

These quests are much easier to complete than doing boss fights on higher difficulties. So make sure you are running them if you are in need of upgrading your weapons.

Here is a list of all the side quests which will reward you with Fortitude Crystals:

Sweep the Volcano

On the Front Lines

Rules the Skies

Unthinning the Troops

Great Goblins of Fire

I See a Flaming Vision

Dark Refrain

Revenge of the Hordes

Additionally, you will be able to get Fortitude Crystals by opening Silver Chests. Once Silver Chest can be found in Folca, you will get access to its key by completing “A Lingering Regret.”