Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Open Beta Test revealed: Duration, features, system requirements, and more

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising is coming this November, and there's even more excitement with the announcement of an open beta test. The official Granblue Twitter account revealed that a major testing phase will kick off in early November, with several modes, plenty of characters, and perhaps crossplay. Players on Steam and PlayStation consoles will be able to duke it out with each other and test how this system will work ahead of the full launch of the next iteration of this classic anime fighting game.

We’ve got all the details about this upcoming open beta, from the game modes to system requirements. If you’re a fighting game fan on the platforms it’s taking place on, you owe it to yourself to give the game a spin.

When is the Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising open beta taking place?

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising’s open beta will take place from November 9 until November 12, 2023. In particular, there will be two testing periods, with some downtime in between. However, while the game is down, you should also be able to play against CPU opponents.

Live Testing Phases

November 9, 2023, at 6 PM PST until November 10, 2023, at 5 PM PST

November 11, 2023, at 11 PM PST until November 12, 2023, at 11 PM PST

During this time, you’ll be able to take advantage of several game modes and a roster of 26 characters, with four (technically five) new characters joining in that weren’t available in the previous release of Cygames’ fighting game.

Features and modes of Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising open beta

The testing period features a huge cast of characters (Image via Arc System Works/Cygames)

The GranBlue Fantasy Versus Rising open beta focuses on ensuring crossplay works, so that’s the main talking point and feature. While the online servers are down, you’ll still be able to play offline, but during the above testing phases, you’ll have access to a few modes.

What’s available

Casual Matches

Lobby Matches

Training Mode

Grand Bruise Legends (mini-game mode with up to 30 players)

Perhaps the most significant part is the training mode. Considering there are new characters to play, players will want to know exactly how they handle them. While the full version will have four new characters, this open beta gives players access to two: Anila and Siegfried.

Technically, Gran's new transformed form could be considered a brand-new character. However, other Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising players may disagree. The beta will offer an extensive roster of 26 characters, providing players with various options to explore.

What are the system requirements for the Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising open beta?

Thankfully, in addition to everything else, Arc System Works and Cygames have provided fans with the PC system requirements they’ll need to play the Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising open beta on Steam when it officially begins.

Minimum settings

Processor: AMD FX-435 (4.2 GHz) or Intel Core i5-3470 (3.20 GHz)

Graphics: Radeon HD 6870 (1 GB) or GeForce GTX 650 Ti (1 GB)

Recommended settings

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 14500 (3.2 GHz) or Intel Core i7-3770 (3.40 GHz)

Graphics: Radeon HD 7870 (2 GB) or GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB)

These system requirements are pretty generous, allowing players of a wide variety of budget PC builds to play the game, unlike games like Cities Skylines 2.

This all kicks off on November 9, 2023, when fans of Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising can dive in with tons of characters and useful game modes.