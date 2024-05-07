Gray Zone Warfare: How to invite and play with friends

Multiplayer is a part of the core gameplay experience in Gray Zone Warfare, so you might just be looking for ways to invite and play with your friends in the shooter. However, some in the community have trouble booting the game up with their friends.

While inviting others to your match isn’t difficult, a few system nuances confuse some in the community.

This Gray Zone Warfare guide will show how you can invite your friends to the shooter.

How to invite and play with friends in Gray Zone Warfare

Follow these steps to invite a friend to a game in Gray Zone Warfare:

Make your way to the main menu screen and click on the friends icon at the top right corner.

A search bar will pop up; here, enter your friend’s ID to get a list of all the players who share a similar ID.

Find your friend through their username and click on the “+” icon. This will automatically send them an invite request which they will be able to accept.

Now, make your way to the main menu screen again and click on the Create Squad button.

Click on “Add Member,” which will open up the list of friends you have added. Now, click on the friend you want to invite to a match and choose the “Invite to Squad” option.

Once your friend(s) enter(s) the lobby, click on “Begin Deployment” to start the game.

However, make sure that if you are joining a friend in a game they are in the same faction as you and that you are friends in-game. Otherwise, you won't be able to join their game.

Additionally, do keep in mind that you will not be able to add a friend to your game or join theirs if the server is full. If you're looking to play together, leave the server you are on and join one with vacancies.

This method will also solve many bugs players have been with friend invites in Gray Zone Warfare.