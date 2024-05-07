How to revive others from a coma in Gray Zone Warfare

In Gray Zone Warfare, you will be able to revive teammates who have gone into a coma if you have the right medical supplies. However, before you look to revive allies, you first have to check if they are actually dead or if they are in a comatose state. Once you have determined that they're in a comatose state, you need to walk up to them and revive them by using the correct healing items. You will not be able to revive allies who have died.

The shooter isn’t exactly clear on how you can go about reviving others from a coma in the title. Today’s Gray Zone Warfare guide will therefore go over everything you need to do to help a teammate out of a comatose state.

Reviving allies in Gray Zone Warfare

Determine the ailment of the comatose teamate (Image via MADFINGER Games)

As mentioned, you first need to identify if the fallen teammate is either in a coma or if they are dead in Gray Zone Warfare. You can do this by checking their breath. Comatosed teammates will lie motionless but will breathe heavily.

So look for these movements and once you have determined that they are in a coma, you will need to:

Walk up to them and then complete the examination. This will then pop up some procedures that you will be able to perform.

Teammates with an organ injury will need a Surgical Kit to heal. Each injury has a different healing process that you need to invest in.

The first goal will be to stop their bleeding, and once that’s done, you and your teammate need to seek cover.

Once behind cover and out of sight of enemies, you can use a Blod Bag. This will completely heal your ally of all injuries.

You will need a Blood Bag to completely revive teammates (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Here is a list of all the items that you need and the injuries they heal in Gray Zone Warfare

Bandages

For medium and light bleeding.

Blood Bags

To transfuse blood to a teammate

Splints

Cures fractures

Surgical Kits

Used to treat and cure organ damage.

So make sure that you have all of the different medical supplies with you for treating all symptoms (even coughing in Gray Zone Warfare), so that you can revive any teammate.