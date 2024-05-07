Gray Zone Warfare: How to cure coughing

Coughing is one of the many side effects that you will face in Gray Zone Warfare when your lungs are damaged and you're suffering from internal bleeding. While it may not seem like much of a deal at first, when left unchecked, coughing can be as dangerous as dizziness and nausea.

When you start coughing a lot in the shooter, your health will start chipping down. This is one of the more annoying ailments to deal with in the title, and the game isn't entirely clear on how you can go about curing it.

Today’s Gray Zone Warfare guide goes over how you can cure coughing in the shooter.

Curing the coughing ailment in Gray Zone Warfare

Ailments will deplete your health (Image via MADFINGER Games)

To treat coughing in Gray Zone Warfare, all you will need to do is to use a Surgical Kit. You will find this item in your locker if you are playing Early Access, or you can purchase it by visiting the Lab Rat vendor. The vendor can be found at your starting place.

Coughing usually occurs when your lungs are damaged or if you are exposed to radiation or intoxicated. It may not look as dangerous when the symptoms start to show, but when left unchecked, it can have a significant impact on your progression.

Coughing through internal bleeding will not straight away kill you, but it will keep chipping at your HP bar. If you are blood count is completely drained, you will be knocked out and lose all the loot that you have acquired thus far.

How does healing work in Gray Zone Warfare?

How healing works (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Instead of having a hitpoint system, this game has a medical condition system that you need to treat when you are affected by it. There are primarily four kinds of injuries that you can sustain:

Wounds (Red): Caused by bullet wounds or enemy melee attacks. Comes in severity ranges of Light, Medium, and Severe. Light heals on its own, rest needs treatment.

Caused by bullet wounds or enemy melee attacks. Comes in severity ranges of Light, Medium, and Severe. Light heals on its own, rest needs treatment. Bruise (Purple): Made when bullets hit protective gear. Heals on their own.

Made when bullets hit protective gear. Heals on their own. Damaged Organ: When you receive damage to internal organs like the brain, liver, lungs, and heart. Sustaining too many hits to vital organs can instantly get you killed.

When you receive damage to internal organs like the brain, liver, lungs, and heart. Sustaining too many hits to vital organs can instantly get you killed. Broken Bones: This is when you break your bones through falls and bullet impacts.

You can cure dizziness and nausea in Gray Zone Warfare the same way you deal with coughing.