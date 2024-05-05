How to see enemies clearly in Gray Zone Warfare? Best graphics settings explained

In Gray Zone Warfare, the new tactical shooting open-world game developed by Madfinger Games, finding the best graphics settings can help you play the game without any lag or issues. As the title has some highly intensive graphics, finding the best settings can optimize the gameplay while allowing you to spot enemies clearly. The game's PC specifications to run it are fairly high, without which you may experience lagging and FPS drops while playing it.

That said, this article attempts to provide the best graphics settings in Gray Zone Warfare to help you spot enemies clearly.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best graphics settings in Gray Zone Warfare to help you spot enemies clearly

Graphics settings in Grey Zone Warfare (Madfinger Games)

If your PC is equipped with modern processors like the Ryzen 9 series or Intel i9 series and the latest GPU, such as the RTX 4090, you should easily be able to run the game at 4K max settings without facing any issues. But if you have a low-end GPU like the 2000 or 3000 series installed, there is a possibility that your gameplay might suffer from lag or stutter during crucial moments.

The settings below can significantly improve lag and FPS drops to help you spot enemies clearly:

Display

Monitor: Select your Monitor

Select your Monitor Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen

Windowed Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920*1080 (As per your monitor’s highest resolution)

1920*1080 (As per your monitor’s highest resolution) Vertical FOV: 65

65 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 100

100 Contrast: 100

100 Saturation: 100

100 Gamma: 100

100 Frame Rate Limit: Ultimate

Ultimate Frame Rate Limit (Background): 60 FPS

Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: 67

67 Global Illumination: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Resolution: High

High Effects Quality: Low

Low Reflections Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low Motion Blur: Low

Low Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind Mode: Off

Off Colorblind Modes Strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-Aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR

FSR Anti-Aliasing Quality: Epic

Epic FidelityFX Frame Generation: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality

Quality xeSS Super Sampling: Quality

This concludes everything you need to know regarding the best graphics settings in Grey Zone Warfare.

