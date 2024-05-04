When a Tree Falls in Gray Zone Warfare is one of the tasks given to you by Artisan. Such undertakings play an important role in your progression in the game. The title has 100 tasks that you will get from six vendors — Handshake, Gunny, Lab Rat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee.

Each of these challenges has different objectives that you have to complete with a Squad or solo. It should be noted that you must accomplish the pending task before you can get a new one.

With that in mind, this article will guide you on how to complete When a Tree Falls in Gray Zone Warfare

A Detailed Guide - When a Tree Falls in Gray Zone Warfare

When a Tree Falls in Grey Zone Warfare map and location (Image via Madfinger Games)

When a Tree Falls in Grey Zone Warfare involves locating the sawmill and finding out what happened to Malo Kethavongsa.

It should be noted that the coordinates of where to get the task may vary for different factions, as there are three factions each with a different base camp. However, all the aspects of the map are the same.

Read more: How to complete Tools of Trade in Gray Zone Warfare

When a Tree Falls in Grey Zone Warfare is very easy to complete, but some players may find it difficult to locate sawmill and the body of Malo Kethavongsa. The former is near a warehouse, where you will find some tree trunks inside a jungle. The coordinates of this area are 143,138.

Upon you arrive at the location, you will find the body of Malo Kethavongsa inside a tree trunk. Once you discover the corpse, report to Artisan at base camp to complete the mission. You must remain alive to complete the quest, meaning if you die during it, you have to start from the very beginning.

Rewards after completing When a Tree Falls in Gray Zone Warfare

Rewards help you to finish a quest easily. This title grants you special bonuses that are different for different missions. The rewards for When a Tree Falls in Grey Zone Warfare are:

Mosin (S)

Experience: 1,000

Reputation: +150

Also read: How to complete Last Farewell in Grey Zone Warfare

Mosin is a powerful weapon in this game that can be useful to take down enemies. Experience helps you to progress in missions. Reputation is also important and aids you in getting new weapons, clothes, firearm attachments, and medical supplies. Players must maintain a good relationship with all the vendors to increase their reputation.

This concludes everything you need to know regarding how to complete When a Tree Falls in Gray Zone Warfare.

Check out more Grey Zone Warfare guides here: