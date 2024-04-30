All factions in Gray Zone Warfare explained

Before jumping into Gray Zone Warfare's thrilling world of Lamang Island, with its PvEvP and PvE modes, selecting a faction is mandatory. Your choice will determine your gameplay experience, as you can only squad up with players from the same faction. Take your time with this decision, especially if you want to play alongside friends.

Developed by Madfinger Games, this super-realistic game is currently available on Steam Early Access. This article elaborates on all available factions and why choosing one carefully is crucial.

Gray Zone Warfare: All factions explored

Factions in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

Gray Zone Warfare offers three faction options, each with a unique base camp location. While selecting one doesn't provide extra benefits or affect starting conditions, it's crucial to choose carefully because you won't be able to switch until the next game reset, which only occurs every few months. To play with friends in the same squad, ensure everyone selects the same faction.

Below are all the available factions in the game along with their official descriptions:

Lamang Recovery Initiative

The Lamang Recovery Initiative (LRI), founded and funded by a tech billionaire, has publicly committed itself to conducting strict philanthropic efforts aimed at locating survivors in and around Ground Zero, even after the UN abandoned Lamang Island. This organization has highly professional armed security teams to safeguard rescue and clean-up operations from other less altruistic factions in the area.

Mithras Security Systems

The Mithras Security Systems is a private military company (PMC) operated by soldiers for soldiers. It prioritizes recruiting experienced operators based on their field expertise and military competence, without much scrutiny of their background or their motives. Inspired by the Roman Legion system, members/soldiers receive rewards from the spoils of war.

Crimson Shield International

The Crimson Shield International, a private military company (PMC), gained significant notoriety during the early stages of the Syrian civil war. This organization is known for its ruthless effectiveness and an impressive 95% success rate, which often results in collateral damage. Despite their cold-blooded approach, their operations attract individuals seeking adventure and action.

If you are interested in the game, you can purchase it from Steam. There are four editions available and they are listed below:

Standard Edition ($35.00): 10x25 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, $10 In-Game Currency.

10x25 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, $10 In-Game Currency. Tactical Edition ($57.00): 10x35 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment, $15 In-Game Currency.

10x35 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment, $15 In-Game Currency. Elite Edition ($79.00): 10x45 Locker Size, 3x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment. Elite Edition Equipment, $20 In-Game Currency.

10x45 Locker Size, 3x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment. Elite Edition Equipment, $20 In-Game Currency. Supporter Edition ($99.00): 10x60 Locker Size, 3x3 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment. Elite Edition Equipment, Supported Edition Equipment, $25 In-Game Currency.

