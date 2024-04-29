How to get Gray Zone Warfare early access keys for free via giveaway

Gray Zone Warfare is giving away 10 early access Steam keys for free. The game officially goes into early access on April 30, 2024. During the one-week beta period, Madfinger Games' latest entry received much praise. The upcoming FPS is an intense tactical shooter that massively emphasizes hyperrealism.

The publisher has revealed all the editions that players can buy, their prices, and what's coming with them. Now, with the early access key giveaways, there is a chance for fans to win them for completely free and hop into the realistic world of Gray Zone Warfare.

If you want to learn how to get Gray Zone Warfare early access Steam Keys for free, read below.

How to get Gray Zone Warfare Steam keys for free (Early Access)

Here is how you can get the Gray Zone Warfare Steam keys completely free:

Follow Gray Zone Warfare's official X account.

Like and Retweet the post given below.

Under the same post, comment and tag a person whom you'd love to play Gray Zone Warfare with.

Don't forget, while tagging your squadmate use #GZW.

Expand Tweet

You only have until tomorrow to get the keys completely free. 10 lucky winners will be announced via the same X account on the day of the early access release.

Does Gray Zone Warfare full game come with the early access keys?

According to the official post from Gray Zone Warfare, players who have the early access keys will have the standard edition of the game forever. The standard edition of the game costs $35 on Steam or its equivalent currency in different regions. Right now, you can wishlist it as well.

Here is everything that comes with the Standard edition of the game:

Standard Edition: 10x25 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, $10 In-Game Currency.

There are three other editions of the game that you can purchase as well:

Tactical Edition - $57.00

- $57.00 Elite Edition - $ 79.00

- $ 79.00 Supporter Edition - $99.00

That is all there is to know about how to get Steam early access keys for Gray Zone Warfare. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section for more news and similar FPS games related coverage.