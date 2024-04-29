Gray Zone Warfare release date and time for all regions (Early Access)

Madfinger Games recently announced the Gray Zone Warfare release date for the game's major upcoming release. The game has captivated players worldwide with its super realistic gameplay experience and received much praise. Those interested in exploring the virtual battlefield can join its Early Access on April 30, 2024, only on PC via Steam.

Continue reading to learn more about the Gray Zone warfare release date and time of Gray Zone Warfare across all regions.

Gray Zone Warfare release date and expected time for Early Access in all regions

Expand Tweet

The official X handle of the game has recently announced the Gray Zone Warfare release date for its Early Access: April 30, 2024. While the official timing has not been revealed, trusted source @IntelGZW has leaked that it will be available at 12 pm PT/3 pm US EST.

Expand Tweet

Here are the Gray Zone Warfare release dates for Early Access and when it will go live in different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): April 30, 2024, at 12 pm

April 30, 2024, at 12 pm Mountain Time (MT): April 30, 2024, at 1 pm

April 30, 2024, at 1 pm Central Time (CT): April 30, 2024, at 1 pm

April 30, 2024, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET): April 30, 2024, at 3 pm

April 30, 2024, at 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 30, 2024, at 7 pm

April 30, 2024, at 7 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): April 30, 2024, at 9 pm

April 30, 2024, at 9 pm Eastern European Time (EET): April 30, 2024, at 9 pm

April 30, 2024, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): May 1, 2024, at 12:30 am

May 1, 2024, at 12:30 am China Standard Time (CST): May 1, 2024, at 3 am

May 1, 2024, at 3 am Japan Standard Time (JST): May 1, 2024, at 4 am

May 1, 2024, at 4 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): May 1, 2024, at 6 am

May 1, 2024, at 6 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): May 1, 2024, at 7 am

All Gray Zone Warfare Editions

Gray Zone Warfare offers four editions, ranging from the Standard Edition at $35 to the Supporter Edition priced at $99. Each edition includes different features listed below:

Standard Edition ($35.00): 10x25 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, $10 In-Game Currency.

10x25 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, $10 In-Game Currency. Tactical Edition ($57.00): 10x35 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment, $15 In-Game Currency.

10x35 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment, $15 In-Game Currency. Elite Edition ($79.00): 10x45 Locker Size, 3x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment. Elite Edition Equipment, $20 In-Game Currency.

10x45 Locker Size, 3x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment. Elite Edition Equipment, $20 In-Game Currency. Supporter Edition ($99.00): 10x60 Locker Size, 3x3 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment. Elite Edition Equipment, Supported Edition Equipment, $25 In-Game Currency.

Players who purchase the Supporter Edition will receive exclusive in-game bonuses, including a GZW T-shirt, gloves, a special supporter name color, and an exclusive supporter badge.

If you are interested in the game, consider reading our other articles: