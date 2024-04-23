What is Grey Zone Warfare? New realistic tactical FPS explained

"Grey Zone Warfare" is a groundbreaking addition to the tactical FPS genre, offering a novel experience with heightened realism. Created by the esteemed Madfinger Games, this title goes beyond the stereotypical expectations that players have of tactical FPS games. At a glance, Grey Zone Warfare might appear similar to other tactical shooters, but it distinguishes itself with unique features.

It draws inspiration from the Soviet novel "Roadside Picnic" by the Strugatsky brothers and the film "Stalker," offering a standout narrative.

What makes Grey Zone Warfare groundbreaking

Expand Tweet

The story is set on the fictional Lamang Island in Southeast Asia, where a mysterious disaster has led to a quarantine zone. This fictional country is inspired by the landscape of Laos. Within this zone, PMCs with unclear intentions compete for control and hidden secrets. Players join one of three PMC factions, each with bases throughout the zone.

The game focuses on players' choices and consequences, which sets it apart. The title features open-ended missions and a complex story, and players' decisions significantly impact their experience. Choices affect both PvP battles and PvE challenges by shaping the narrative.

Grey Zone Warfare features a detailed health system beyond simple mechanics, considering factors like bullet speed, armor quality, and bodily harm. The title further features a realistic idea of the human body in a game, doing away with the idea of hitpoints, which is so prevalent in every FPS game.

Expand Tweet

Getting hit in Gray Zone Warfare can negatively affect players' performance and perception. Players will have to correctly identify the problem to survive.

This adds strategic depth, requiring careful planning in combat.

The game also boasts challenging AI enemies that become more daunting as players delve into the quarantine zone. It features over 100 AI enemies and 48 real players at once. Teamwork is crucial, highlighting the game's tactical nature.

It can be categorized as an extraction-based looter shooter such as Hunt: Showdown, Escape from Tarkov, or The Division. Players must complete tasks to earn weapons and gear and extract them to use in their next game.

The main difference reflected in the realistic extraction process is that players can call in a chopper, which will extract and drop the players onto their safehouse on the island.

The game avoids microtransactions to ensure fair and balanced gameplay without pay-to-win dynamics.

Expand Tweet

Overall, Gray Zone Warfare marks a new direction for tactical FPS games. With its captivating story, authentic mechanics, and emphasis on player autonomy, it promises an immersive experience for fans of the genre. Madfinger Games' ongoing improvements position Grey Zone Warfare as a standout realistic FPS title.