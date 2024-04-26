Gray Zone Warfare: Early access release date, price, all editions, and more

Madfinger Games' upcoming tactical FPS Gray Zone Warfare has just received some major details regarding its release. The FPS received massive praise from the community due to its realistic tactical experience, and we now have information on how much the game will cost, all the editions that the players can buy, all the available platforms, and much more.

Read on to learn about what Gray Zone Warfare has to offer, its upcoming early access release date, and more.

Gray Zone Warfare release date (Early Access)

The Gray Zone Warfare early access is releasing officially on April 30th. Players who've received the beta keys last week will also be able to play the game and keep the Standard edition forever.

Gray Zone Warfare Editions: Price and content

Gray Zone Warfare's Standard Edition will cost $35.00 or its equivalent currency in other regions. However, players can buy three more editions, each with unique perks. Here are all the prices for every edition:

Standard Edition - $35.00

- $35.00 Tactical Edition - $57.00

- $57.00 Elite Edition - $ 79.00

- $ 79.00 Supporter Edition - $99.00

Gray Zone Warfare all edition details (Image via Madfinger Games)

Each edition will let players have special items in the game. The Standard Edition will let players have a 10x25 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, and Standard Edition Equipment. Here's everything included in all Gray Zone Warfare editions.

Standard Edition : 10x25 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, $10 In-Game Currency.

: 10x25 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, $10 In-Game Currency. Tactical Edition : 10x35 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment, $15 In-Game Currency.

: 10x35 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment, $15 In-Game Currency. Elite Edition : 10x45 Locker Size, 3x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment. Elite Edition Equipment, $20 In-Game Currency.

: 10x45 Locker Size, 3x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment. Elite Edition Equipment, $20 In-Game Currency. Supporter Edition: 10x60 Locker Size, 3x3 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment. Elite Edition Equipment, Supported Edition Equipment, $25 In-Game Currency.

Those purchasing the Supporter Edition will also receive a GZW T-shirt in-game, Gloves, a Special Supporter Name Color, and an Exclusive Supporter Badge.

Gray Zone Warfare platform availability

Right now, Gray Zone Warfare will only be available on PC via Steam. It will not be available on consoles after its immediate launch. The developers did reveal they want the game to support consoles, but their primary goal is to stabilize it perfectly for the PC first. Hence, we can expect a console release in the near future.

While Gray Zone Warfare is surely bringing a hardcore tactical FPS experience with extreme realism, players would be happy to know that its not the only gaming coming in this genre. You can also try Arena Breakout Infinite, which is already hailed by the community as the "Tarkov Killer".