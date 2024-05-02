The Negotiator in Gray Zone Warfare is a tricky mission that players need to bypass to progress in the game. In this mission, several operators will are to negotiate a cease-fire with the rebels. Last seen at the Soviet HQ, these operators never make it back, nor do they make any contact with the team's base camp.

This article aims to help you unfold what happened in The Negotiator in Gray Zone Warfare and provides you with a detailed guide to complete it.

The Negotiator in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Bunker location (Image via Madfinger Games)

The Negotiator in Gray Zone Warfare is fairly simple, provided you know how to tackle its tasks.

First and foremost, to tackle your primary objective, you must locate the Soviet HQ bunker on the map. Then, you should find evidence as to what happened in the structure and potentially uncover the entire mystery.

Without further ado, let's begin solving The Negotiator in Gray Zone Warfare.

1) Locate the Soviet Bunker HQ

The Soviet Bunker HQ in Gray Zone Warfare can be located in YBL-1. The coordinates for this location are 142, 122. Simply head to this location and look for the barracks that have been established in the area.

2) Enter the barracks

Enter the barracks and investigate the area. You have to traverse down numerous floors to finally reach Level -2. Once there, enter the room, and search through all the cabins inside it.

You will find one of these cabins locked, requiring a specific key. Head back to the surface and begin eliminating all the AI bots in the area. Upon doing so, proceed to loot them. One of these bots will possess the room key, which you can use to unlock the locked cabin.

3) Investigate the cabin

Corpse of rebel (Image via Madfinger Games)

Head back into the barracks and make your way to the locked cabin. Proceed to unlock it. Upon doing so, investigate the room. You will find the corpse of a rebel and traces of immeasurable torture.

4) Report back to HQ

Head back to HQ and cash in the rewards for completing the task. All the mission requirements are fulfilled as you investigate the room in the final step.

Upon completing this task, you will be eligible to receive the following rewards:

M870 Shotgun $7000 cash in-game 1000 XP 150 Reputation Points for your character

