How to complete Medical Detective in Gray Zone Warfare

If you've come across Gunny's infamous mission, the Medical Detective in Gray Zone Warfare, you're progressing through the game in the right manner. This mission requires you to perform a set of four tasks, each of which is interlinked to finding corroborative evidence against the thief who got a hold of the faction's medical supplies.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to help you complete the Medical Detective in Gray Zone Warfare. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

Medical Detective in Gray Zone Warfare Guide

Doctor's diary (Image via Madfinger games)

Gunny's task, the Medical Detective in Gray Zone Warfare requires players to complete a set of objectives in a given order. These are:

Locate a medical office in your starter town. Locate the doctor's key required to enter the said office. Investigate and get your hands on certain evidence (doctor's diary). Return the evidence to Gunny and subsequently collect your reward for completing the task.

With the objectives laid out, here's how to complete the task with absolute ease:

1) Locate medical office

The medical office will be different for all factions and their given starter town. The medical office for this task will be prefixed by the town's name. Generally, the medical office will be a single-story structure with a massive signboard over its roof.

Here are some coordinates that should help you locate this structure:

Lamang: 205,163

Crimson: 141, 166

Mithras: 169, 116

2) Find the Doctor's key

The Doctor's key is essential if you want to gain entry into the building. To do so, eliminate a few enemies in your respective towns and loot them. One of the AI Bots will spawn the Doctor's key, which will provide you with a seamless entry into the office.

3) Locate the evidence

The evidence in question is the Doctor's diary, which Gunny has been looking for for quite some time. It'll be presented as a document case on the office desk. Interact with it, stash it in your loot box, and proceed to head back to base camp.

4) Return the evidence to Gunny

With your task completed, head to Gunny's location at base camp and deliver the goods. Upon doing so, you will have completed Medical Detective in Gray Zone Warfare and be eligible to redeem any associated rewards.

That's all there is to know about Medical Detective in Gray Zone Warfare.

