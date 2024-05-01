How to complete Little Bird Down in Gray Zone Warfare

Little Bird Down in Gray Zone Warfare will be the task at hand after you complete the initial recon mission offered in the game. With precious rewards at stake and new experiences to unfold, Gray Zone Warfare, Madfinger Games' realistic tactical shooter takes us down quite an interesting road of adrenaline-fueled combat.

Completing Little Bird Down in Gray Zone Warfare is intrinsic to progressing towards a point where you can hold your own in such scenarios. This article will provide you with a detailed guide to completing this mission.

How to finish Little Bird Down in Gray Zone Warfare?

Little bird down in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

The primary task in the Little Bird Down mission in Gray Zone Warfare is to locate a friendly crashed helicopter and any potential survivors. While it might sound complicated to traverse through the vast flora and locate the helicopter, it simply isn't.

The crashed helicopter can be found on the northern side of the gas station. You'll find the location familiar because this is where you started your Recon mission. Depending on your faction, the coordinates for this crash site will be different. Here's a detailed list of all the factions and their respective coordinates for the crash site.

Crimson: 145, 150

145, 150 Lamang: 199, 159

199, 159 Mithras: 170, 124

After successfully arriving at the crash site, follow these steps:

Examine the crash site, and check for potential clues. You should stumble upon the corpse of the helicopter pilot. Open your map and locate the nearest structure. It can be a shed, a building, or a house. Find this structure, and eliminate any enemies defending it. Investigate inside the structure and locate the corpse of the missing crew member.

Upon successfully finding the corpse of the missing crew member, you will complete your mission. You can now head towards the base camp and redeem all the rewards offered for completing the mission.

Note: Similar to the location of the crash site changing with respect to different factions, we believe that the final location of the missing crew member is also subjective to one's faction.

Here are the rewards that you'll get your hands on for completing Little Bird Down in Gray Zone Warfare:

M4A1 Assault Rifle $2700 cash in-game 400 XP Reputation Points

Players must note that these rewards can only be claimed from the task tab at the base camp. Simply open the tab and finalize the completion of the mission to redeem your rewards.

