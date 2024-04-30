Knowing Gray Zone Warfare PC minimum and recommended system requirements is essential for players who want to get their hands on this realistic first-person shooter title. With its early-access release confirmed for April 30, 2024, players are trying their best to get their hands on early-access keys and begin their grind in the game.

This article will provide a detailed list of minimum and recommended system requirements to run this game smoothly on your PC.

What are the official PC system requirements for Gray Zone Warfare? Minimum and recommended

Gray Zone Warfare (GZW) is a brand-new tactical first-person shooter game that features realistic ballistic simulation. Exclusively available as a PC title, players can access this game via Steam or download it from the developers' official website.

Sporting realistic graphics and simulating a very realistic and down-to-earth FPS experience, the system requirements are bound to be a tad bit on the higher side.

Here are the minimum system requirements to run Gray Zone Warfare on your PC:

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 / Intel® Arc™ A770

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 40 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

If you want a more optimal experience, here are the recommended system requirements for the tactical FPS title:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update) / Windows® 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3070 Ti / AMD Radeon™ RX 6800

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 40 GB available space

Gray Zone Warfare will feature three purchasable options alongside the Standard Edition: Tactical Edition, Elite Edition, and Supporter Edition. These editions feature unique add-ons that help support the developers and provide players with in-game goodies.

