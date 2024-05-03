How to complete A Single Drop in Gray Zone Warfare

With fuel running shot, A Single Drop in Gray Zone Warfare will require players to travel to a nearby airfield and restock on the much-needed liquid gold. This beginner mission is pretty straightforward, and in all honesty, you should not expect too much action as you head into the field to get your hands on the precious fuel.

This article will provide a detailed step-by-step guide to complete this mission and help you progress towards more challenging tasks. Read below to learn more.

A Single Drop in Gray Zone Warfare guide

The mission of Single Drop in Gray Zone Warfare is quite straightforward. There are certain tasks that you need to perform other than locating an airfield housing fuel.

Here's a quick rundown of what you need to do in this mission:

Locate an airfield that has fuel in stock. Search and make a report Deliver and reap the rewards

Without further ado, let us begin with our first task.

1) Locating an airfield

Locating Pha Lang airfield for A Single Drop in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

For this mission, the most viable airfield that will house the fuel is the Pha Lang Airfield. You can reach here by taking a helicopter to the Golf 1 Landing Zone and proceeding westward.

2) Locate the fuel

To locate the fuel, you must hunt for gas tankers. As per the official intel, the fuel is reportedly stored in gas tankers which have been parked in different locations within the Pha Lang Airfield.

Traverse around the area and investigate. Once you stumble upon a gas tanker, interact and make a note on your report. Repeat this task two more times until you receive the prompt stating the task is completed.

3) Deliver the report

Mission rewards (Image via Madfinger games)

With all three gas tankers searched and the tasks completed, you are now eligible to reap the rewards of this mission. Head back to Base Camp and deliver your report.

Upon delivery, you will be able to get your hands on all the rewards offered for completing A Single Drop in Gray Zone Warfare. These include:

M4A1 Assault Rifle $4,700 in-game currency Reputation Points 1000 XP

Note that this mission can be done solo, or as a team. There is no limitation barring team members from helping out their friends to locate and search for fuel in gas tankers.

