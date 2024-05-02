Tools of Trade in Gray Zone Warfare is a task that requires you to find Artisan’s Toolbox. Gray Zone Warfare is Madfinger Games' newly launched tactical shooting game set in an open world. It already sold 400K copies and has received attention due to its realistic shooting experience. The title has three editions, each priced differently. Upon purchasing each one, you will receive special exclusive items.

That said, this article will guide you on how to complete Tools of Trade in Gray Zone Warfare.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Tools of Trade in Gray Zone Warfare guide

The title has three factions, each with a unique base camp. Based on PvP and PvE modes, you can fight both human and AI enemies. In this game, tasks play a crucial role in progression and achieving special rewards. While there are over 100 tasks to complete, we will focus on how to complete Tools of Trade in Gray Zone Warfare.

Tools of Trade in Gray Zone Warfare is a task that will be given to you by one of the vendors called Artisan in the Base Camp. This task's objective is to find Artisan’s Toolbox. While it is easy to complete, some players may face difficulty in finding the exact location.

Guide to completing Tools of Trade in Gray Zone Warfare

Location of Tools of Trade in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

Firstly It is important to note that the location of your base may vary depending on its position. Specifically, it will be situated in one of three cities i.e., Nam Thaven, Pha Lang, or Kiu Vongsa.

Secondly, you must accept the Vendor's task from your base. Let's begin with the quest:

To find the toolbox, go inside a small house next to the construction area. The Artisan’s Toolbox is a large box that will be placed on a wooden table inside the building. To locate it, go through the coordinates, 141, 163. Once you take the toolbox, return it to the base and deliver it to Artisan.

Rewards after completing Tools of Trade in Gray Zone Warfare

After completing each task, you will be rewarded with a special item to help you complete other tasks. After completing Tools of Trade, you will likely be rewarded with AKMN, 400 XP, and an Artisan vendor reputation. The AKMN is one of the strongest firearms in the game and the Artisan vendor reputation is important for unlocking new items in the game.

This concludes everything you need to know on how to complete Tools of Trade in Gray Zone Warfare.

