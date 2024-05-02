How to complete Helping Hand in Gray Zone Warfare

As you progress through the missions and gear up, you will stumble upon the task of Helping Hand in Gray Zone Warfare. Part of an extensive list of other tasks, Helping Hand in Gray Zone Warfare is a fairly simple mission that requires players to locate a certain item and take it back to base camp. The biggest problem in this quest is to locate a certain key that opens up a locked door housing the item in question.

This article will provide you with a step-by-step guide to completing the Helping Hand mission in Gray Zone Warfare. Read below for a detailed brief.

Helping Hand in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Locating the building for Helping Hand in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Helping Hand in Gray Zone Warfare is a task handed to you by Handshake in Base Camp. Offered to all three factions, this task requires players to locate a crucial piece of intel associated with a deal made between the insurgents and local armed forces, also known as LAF.

Here's a rundown of what you must do to complete this mission:

First and foremost, you must locate the building where this meeting was supposedly held and investigate it.

Secondly, you will have to find the missing intel and secure it.

Finally, bring it back to Handshake and redeem your reward.

Without further ado, let us begin our quest.

1) Locating the building

The building in question can be found in Kiu Vongsa, right under the motel. On your map, you can find it by simply looking for a red building built adjacent to the motel. From the base camp, head towards this building with your team.

2) Find missing intel

Now to find the missing intel, head into the building and investigate every nook and cranny for the evidentiary item. You will stumble across a locked room, which might potentially hold the missing intel.

To get your hands on the key to this room, head out of the building and eliminate all AI soldiers in the vicinity. Upon looting them, you will find yourself with the key required to gain entry into the locked room.

Proceed to head back to the locked room and open it with your newfound key. You will find the missing intel on a chair.

3) Deliver the intel

The locked room where you will find the intel (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Head back to Base Camp from the nearest extraction point and hand deliver this intel to Handshake. This will complete the task, and you will now be eligible to earn all the rewards.

