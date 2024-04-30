Does Gray Zone Warfare have PvP?

Yes, Gray Zone Warfare has both PvP and PvE modes. The game thrusts players into the mysterious Lamang Island, as they must survive against human Operators and AI enemies. Gray Zone Warfare is a realistic tactical FPS game developed by Madfinger Games. It has already gained much attention due to its authentic tactical experience.

PC users can join its Early Access period, which kicked off on April 30, 2024. The title will offer four editions which can be bought from Stream. Additionally, developers announced an upcoming expansive open-world map for the game.

All Gray Zone Warfare editions and pricing

The game offers four editions Standard Edition, Tactical Edition, Elite Edition, and Supporter Edition, each carrying a different price:

Standard Edition : $35.00

: Tactical Edition: $57.00

Elite Edition: $79.00

Supporter Edition: $99.00

All Gray Zone Warfare editions rewards

All special items for each edition (Image via Madfinger Games)

Below is the list of all the special items that players can access in-game after making the purchase:

Standard Edition: 0x25 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, and $10 In-Game Currency.

0x25 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, and $10 In-Game Currency. Tactical Edition: 10x35 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment, and $15 In-Game Currency.

10x35 Locker Size, 2x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment, and $15 In-Game Currency. Elite Edition : 10x45 Locker Size, 3x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment. Elite Edition Equipment, $20 In-Game Currency.

: 10x45 Locker Size, 3x2 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment. Elite Edition Equipment, $20 In-Game Currency. Supporter Edition: 10x60 Locker Size, 3x3 Secure Lockbox, Standard Edition Equipment, Tactical Edition Equipment. Elite Edition Equipment, Supported Edition Equipment, $25 In-Game Currency.

Additionally, players who purchase the Supporter Edition will get a GZW in-game T-shirt, a Special Supporter name color, Gloves, and an exclusive supporter batch.

How PvP and PvE work in GZW?

The game title offers two modes PvP and PvE for players to choose from: fighting against enemy AI or fighting against both players and enemy AI. Both options will be available at the beginning of the early access.

A total of 48 players can be online at a time in a match with three factions, which means there will be 16 members per faction. Additionally, there will be 1000 AI enemies alongside those 48 players and 150 diverse tasks for you to complete, which you can either do solo or with a squad.

This concludes everything you need to know about the PvP mode and more

