Is Gray Zone Warfare free to play?

Following its announcement by Madfinger Games, tactical shooter enthusiasts wonder if Gray Zone Warfare is free to play or not. The Realistic shooter’s early access is on the horizon as it hits the live servers on April 30, 2024. Due to its realistic gameplay, it has taken the community by storm. Moreover, the developers have promised to offer an open map featuring vast dynamics with an MMO experience.

Players will get to experience unique gameplay ranging from PvE to PvEvP, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. Hence, if games like Tarkov aren’t to your liking, it’s high time to hop into the servers and experience a different level of realism.

Having said that, this article provides information regarding the upcoming Tactical FPS and whether GZW is free to play or not.

Can you play Gray Zone Warfare for free?

No, you can’t play Gray Zone Warfare for free. The developers have published four editions of the game available on Steam. However, the tactical FPS is giving away 10 free early access keys to the community via X. Hence, you can get a chance to win a free early access key by following these steps:

Log into your X account.

Follow the official X account of Gray Zone Warfare.

Like and retweet the X post mentioned above.

Additionally, tag a person in the comment section whom you’d like to play the game with.

You must add a hashtag #GZW alongside tagging the person of your choice.

According to the X post from the realistic shooter, 10 lucky winners with early access keys will get lifelong access to the Standard edition of the game on Steam. Players can access 2x2 Secure Lockboxes, Standard Edition tools, and 10x25 Locker Size through this Standard edition.

Additionally, one lucky winner will also receive a Supporter edition of the game. Players need to follow steps similar to the ones mentioned above. However, this time, they need to like and retweet the post below:

Moreover, those who buy the Standard edition from Steam will also be given numerous in-game cosmetics. It contains:

GZW T-shirt

Special Supporter Name Color

Supporter Badge

GZW Gloves

Gray Zone Warfare Price and Content

As mentioned, the developers have released four editions of the game:

Edition Cost (Steam) Content (In-game currency) Standard 35$ 10$ In-game currency

Tactical 57$ 15$ In-game currency

Elite 79$ 20$ In-game currency

Supporter 99$ 25$ In-game currency



Will Gray Zone Warfare be available on PS5/Xbox?

According to the game's official social media forums and Madfinger Games, the realistic FPS is only available to play on Steam (PC). Right now, they're only focused on optimizing the PC edition first. However, the developers have promised to release it on different consoles like PS5/Xbox soon.

