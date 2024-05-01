Following the arrival of the Realistic tactical shooter by Madfinger Games, FPS enthusiasts worldwide are searching for the all Gray Zone Warfare weapons list. As the early access is live on the servers right now (starting from April 30, 2024), players are grinding their way up to unlock some exciting weapons in the quest to achieve flawless extractions in the vast MMO-like landscape of Gray Zone Warfare.

While some weapons will be unlocked from the start, others need to be unlocked with gradual progress and grind. Madfinger Games’ developers have introduced a total of 18 weapons for the community players to cherish.

Hence, whether you’re a veteran or a newcomer, having a weapons list will surely tighten your grasp on the game mechanics. Having said that, here's a detailed Gray Zone Warfare weapons list.

All Gray Zone Warfare weapons list

Expand Tweet

Madfinger Games’ developers have launched 18 weapons and three factions of this First-person realistic shooter. The weapons range from Shotguns to Bolt Actions, Assault Rifles to different pistols. Below is a list of all Gray Zone Warfare weapons available in the game till now:

Assault rifles

Bolt-Action rifles

Shotguns

Pistols

Melee

Also read: All factions in Gray Zone Warfare explained

Assault Rifles

Starting the list of All Gray Zone Warfare Weapons list with Assault Rifles. These rifles excel in any range of combat regardless of the distance. Moreover, with the right set of attachments, these can wreak havoc inside the arena.

AKM AKMN AKMS AKMSN AK-74M AK-74N M4A1 MK18 CQ A1

Bolt Action Rifles

The Bolt Action Rifles in the Gray Zone Warfare weapon list, mostly excel in long-range combats. Here is a detailed list:

SKS Mosin M700

Shotguns

The Shotguns included in the Gray Zone Warfare weapons list excel heavily in close-range combats similar to a traditional Shotgun. Moreover, having the right attachments in the weapons will make these unstoppable.

Mossberg 590 M870

Also read: Gray Zone Warfare: Price, all editions, and more

Pistols

Pistols inside the Gray Zone Warfare weapons list mostly excel in close-range combats and are good secondary options for the primary ARs or Bolt Actions.

Glock 17 Type 51 Sa vz. 61 Skorpion

Melee

Currently, there is only one melee available in the Gray Zone Warfare weapons list.

Ka-Bar Knife

This aforementioned Gray Zone Warfare weapon list provides a brief idea about the game, aiding players in opting for the right weapon. Meanwhile, players worldwide must understand that the developers are likely to add more weapons to this distinct arsenal. Hence, we’ll keep updating the list accordingly.

To learn more about the Realistic tactical shooter, click on these articles below: