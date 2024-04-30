Does Gray Zone Warfare have anti-cheat? 

Simply put, yes, Gray Zone Warfare does have an anti-cheat. The title launched into Early Access on Steam and as fans demanded, it does come with anti-cheat right out of the box to keep players with malicious intent away. It uses the popular Easy Anti-Cheat solution that many other games such as Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Rust use to keep cheaters and hackers at bay.

That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at the GZW anti-cheat solution and how it works.

Gray Zone Warfare anti-cheat explained

As mentioned previously, Gray Zone Warfare does use an anti-cheat solution and it is none other than Easy Anti-Cheat or EAC, which, at this point, PC players will be quite familiar with. This client uses "hybrid anti-cheat mechanisms" that allow it to not only punish cheaters but also prevent them from using cheats in the first place.

According to EAC, their solution results in fewer attempts at cheating, and cases of false positives are rare. Meaning, that a player is highly unlikely to get a ban if they are innocent, which is a major problem in franchises like Call of Duty, where there are frequent reports of players getting shadowbanned in games like Warzone or MW3 without using any hacks in the first place.

When it comes to solutions on the market that prevent cheating, EAC claims to be an industry leader as it is non-invasive, which is a pretty common criticism for the Vanguard anti-cheat of Riot Games. Meaning, it won't be monitoring what runs on your system when the game isn't running and will only work when players launch Gray Zone Warfare to play.

That said, it is not perfect. All games that use this solution have seen instances of hackers and cheaters and, needless to say, they have been able to infiltrate the GZW lobbies as well. Moreover, as of this writing, numerous reports suggest the anti-cheat is preventing innocent players from joining the game's servers.

Fortunately, the developers, MADFINGER Games, have taken note of this issue and are working with EAC to resolve the issue at the earliest. For the time being, they have asked players to verify the files of GZW on Steam to fix the problem.

At the end of the day, even when compared to AAA franchises like Call of Duty and their Ricochet anti-cheat system, GZW's anti-cheat comes out on top as being more reliable and consistent.

