How to get Gray Zone Warfare on Steam

Gray Zone Warfare (GZW) is currently exclusively available for PC on Steam. The new Escape from Tarkov "killer" as deemed by the community, has gone green and is now available for purchase on Steam. Its realistic approach to the genre has fans turning heads. GZW has four different editions for players to choose from, all of which are available in one place: Steam.

That said, in this article, we will take a closer look at how you can get Gray Zone Warfare on PC via Steam.

How to play Gray Zone Warfare Early Access on Steam

Here's how you can get started with Gray Zone Warfare Early Access on Steam:

First things first, you must have a Steam account. After creating your account, open up the store.

Use the search feature to look up " Gray Zone Warfare " without the quotes.

" without the quotes. Select the game from the list. To make sure you have selected the right title, check if MADFINGER Games has developed it .

has developed it Now scroll down and simply select the version you wish to buy by selecting "Add to Cart".

Then simply check out by putting in your payment details.

Once the payment is confirmed, the title will appear in your Steam Library. From there, you can select and install the game.

Please note that there are four editions of the shooter. The Standard Edition will cost you $34.99, the Tactical Edition will cost you $57.99, the Elite Edition at $79, and the Supporter Edition at $99.99.

All the editions will ship with the base game and you won't be missing out on any gameplay element, irrespective of the variant you choose to purchase. There are a few benefits with Tactical, Elite, and Supporter Edition, but they are all cosmetic in nature.

That said, before you go ahead with the purchase, make sure your system can run the shooter. Check out the section below for the system requirements of GZW on PC.

Gray Zone Warfare system requirements on PC

Expand Tweet

Gray Zone Warfare system requirements on PC aren't forgiving and demand quite a bit to even run. Here are the official system requirements of GZW:

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 / Intel® Arc™ A770

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 40 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update) / Windows® 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3070 Ti / AMD Radeon™ RX 6800

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 40 GB available space

As seen from the above list, it recommends a minimum of GTX 1080 to run the game, which is really high as it renders popular GPUs such as the GTX 1060 as obsolete.

