Is Gray Zone Warfare coming to PS5 and Xbox?

Madfinger Games' latest project, Gray Zone Warfare, has turned quite a few heads. Offering a new tactical shooter experience, Gray Zone Warfare offers players a realistic ballistic simulation. Fans worldwide have been expecting updates about this brand-new title being released across all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

This article explores the potential of this tactical shooter coming to the PS5 and Xbox. Read on for a detailed brief about the title's release on consoles.

Will Gray Zone Warfare be released on PS5 and Xbox?

Unfortunately, as per official channels, Gray Zone Warfare will not be released on the PS5, Xbox, or any other consoles. The game has been developed exclusively for release on PC. This tac-shooter can only be accessed, downloaded, and purchased from the Steam store, its official merchant partner.

Also read: GZW PC minimum and recommended system requirements

If you're on PC, these are the system requirements to run the game:

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen™ 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 / AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 / Intel® Arc™ A770

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 40 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit (latest update) / Windows® 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3070 Ti / AMD Radeon™ RX 6800

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 40 GB available space

How to buy Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare's Early Access has gone live on April 30, 2024, at 3 pm PT. You can purchase the game directly from the official Steam Store. Here is a detailed guide to help you get your hands on this title:

Download the Steam client on your PC. Log in if you are an existing user. If not, sign up and proceed to log in after creating a profile. Go to the Store tab. Search for the game on the search bar and open the store page for the game. Scroll below and purchase the edition of your choice.

Gray Zone offers players four editions to choose from, all of which provide unique additions to the base game. Here's a list of all the editions that are offered alongside the base game:

Standard Edition ($34.99) Tactical Edition ($57.99) Elite Edition ($79.99) Supporter Edition ($99.99)

Read more: GZW Editions: What's included, is it worth buying, and more

Players must note that purchasing any of these items will automatically unlock the base game alongside edition-exclusive in-game items.

