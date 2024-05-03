The Last Farewell in Gray Zone Warfare requires you to locate Steven Clarke's body and place a tracker on it. The task will be given to you by Gunny, who's one of the vendors in your base camp. To perform the task, Gunny will help you with all the information on how Steven Clarke got separated from the squad and vanished while seeking cover near the town’s gas station.

This article will guide you on how to complete Last Farewell in Gray Zone Warfare.

A Detailed Guide - Last Farewell in Gray Zone Warfare

Last Farewell Objective in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Completing a task is important to progress in the game. There are 100 tasks to complete that will be given by six different vendors Handshake, Gunny, Lab Rat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee. Completing them will give you some special rewards that differ for each task.

Last Farewell in Gray Zone Warfare will be given by Gunny where you have to locate a body in the nearby town.

Here’s the complete guide:

Last Farewell map location in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Note that you cannot get a new task unless you do the previous task and accept the current one. For some tasks, the vendor will provide you with some necessary equipment. Without taking these, you can’t complete the quest.

Now let’s see how to complete the task:

The body's coordinates may vary as per the faction you are in. However, all three of them have the same layout and location. The body can be found on a farm, west of the gas station. The coordinates for the location are 123, 167. Once you reach there, place the tracker on the body and safely return to the base camp to report Gunny and complete the task.

Rewards after completion of the Last Farewell in Gray Zone Warfare

Upon completing each task, you will be offered rewards that will help you progress in this game. Completing the Last Farewell in Gray Zone Warfare will give you

M4A1

USD 3,400/50,000

Reputation: +10

M4A1 is one of the most powerful guns in the game, and gaining a reputation is important where you have to improve your relationship with each vendor which will help you get new weapons, clothing, firearm attachments, and medical items to complete future tasks easily.

