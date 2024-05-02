How to complete True Grit quest in Gray Zone Warfare

The True Grit quest in Gray Zone Warfare can be challenging, often leading players to get stuck searching for the required item—an antique revolver. With only vague instructions stating it's somewhere in the shooting range west of the resort, players may get frustrated and waste time.

This guide aims to make completing the True Grit mission in Gray Zone Warfare easier by providing detailed instructions.

True Grit mission in Gray Zone Warfare guide

True Grit mission objective (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/OneShotRich)

The True Grit quest is offered by Handshake, one of the vendors in the game. You encounter this mission after completing several other tasks. The objective and the location remain consistent across all factions: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security Systems, and Crimson Shield International.

Objective:

Retrieve the antique revolver and report back to Handshake

Location of the Motel (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/OneShotRich)

As you accept this quest, you must retrieve the antique revolver in a wooden box. While the initial instruction directs you to the shooting range west of the resort, the precise location is where you may get stuck. In truth, the revolver lies southwest of the Firing Lanes, within the Motel. However, it won't be simply lying around in any room; the revolver is secured in a locked room, requiring a key for access.

Required key to unlock room 102 (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/OneShotRich)

Your primary objective is to locate the key for the locked door. Begin by heading to the Motel located at map coordinates 160, 167. Upon arrival, thoroughly explore the area and eliminate any AI opponents present. Now search their bodies to find the key labeled Hunter's Paradise Motel Room 102. However, luck may be a factor here, as you might find the key on the very first AI soldier, or you may have to search for others carrying the room key, as their exact location is uncertain.

Retrieving the antique revolver (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/OneShotRich)

After completing all the hard work, proceed to room 102, unlock the door, and enter. On the right side of the bed, you will find a wooden box containing the revolver.

Now, return to base and hand this item to Handshake to fulfill your True Grit mission. Before returning to base camp, store this item in your secure container to ensure that if you die on your way back, you won't need to retrieve the revolver again.

