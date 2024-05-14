How to complete Deep Depravity in Gray Zone Warfare

Banshee's task, Deep Depravity in Gray Zone Warfare, requires players to investigate an age-old Soviet Bunker in the game. Believed to be the hub of unrelenting torture, and a series of hate crimes, Banshee has assigned you to either go solo, or with your team, and investigate the bunker for potential clues showcasing such inhuman behavior.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide to completing Deep Depravity in Gray Zone Warfare. Read below for a detailed brief about the mission and its rewards.

Deep Depravity in Gray Zone Warfare guide

To complete Deep Depravity in Gray Zone Warfare, you must first locate the designated Soviet Bunker. After doing so, you must find the conference room and extract valuable intel that will corroborate the stories of the horrific torture that used to take place in this bunker base.

Without further delay, let us begin our guide.

1) Locate the bunker

The Soviet Bunker location (Image via MADFINGER Games)

The Soviet Bunker can be found in YBL-1. Make sure you don't spend any time looking for clues on the ground and directly head to the bunker. Get access into the secure door and proceed to the underground levels of the structure

2) Locate the conference room

As soon as you enter the bunker, take the first flight of stairs and head below the surface. Enter the first underground floor and proceed to find the second flight of stairs allocated within the floor plan for underground level -1.

After doing so, take the flight of stairs and reach level -2. Locate the conference room, and proceed to investigate for any clues.

3) Locate the intel

Intel from Soviet Bunker for Deep Depravity in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via MADFINGER Games)

You will find an office attached to the conference room. After you've searched for any relevant clues in the conference room, head to this office, and you will find the piece of intel required to complete the mission.

Get your hands on the intel and extract from the Soviet Bunker. Proceed to hitch a ride towards the base camp, and when you're there, debrief and turn in your findings to Banshee. You have successfully completed Deep Depravity in Gray Zone Warfare and are now eligible to reap all the rewards offered by Banshee, which include:

M900 1000 XP Reputation Points for Banshee

