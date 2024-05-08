How to complete The Most Dangerous Game in Gray Zone Warfare

The Most Dangerous Game in Gray Zone Warfare is a recon-style mission where players are required to sweep and ascertain the safety of a perimeter. This mission is quite easy to complete and offers fantastic rewards for minimal effort to all players. If you've progressed through the story line to finally stumble upon it, consider it your lucky day.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to completing The Most Dangerous Game in Gray Zone Warfare and contains related details that might help you get some additional points.

The Most Dangerous Game in Gray Zone Warfare guide

As stated above, in The Most Dangerous Game in Gray Zone Warfare, your primary task is to swoop an area in the game. You will be required to gather intel about the Hunter's Paradise VIP Program and simultaneously sweep the VIP section for any potential harm to the crew.

Also read: How to complete Medical Detective in Gray Zone Warfare

This mission is fairly simple, and our step-by-step guide will make completing it child's play. Without further ado, let's begin.

1) Visit Hunter's Paradise

Hunter's Paradise (Image via Madfinger Games)

Your first and foremost goal is to reach Hunter's Paradise in Gray Zone Warfare. To do that, you have to fly to the nearest Landing Zone (LZ), which is Foxtrot 2. From there, make your way to the open field near Firing Lanes.

You can identify this field as being located exactly west of the Firing Lanes POI (Point of Interest). This is where you will commence the mission officially.

2) Inspect and investigate

The open field that you've just stumbled upon is the VIP section in Hunter's Paradise. This is where you have to investigate and assess for potential threats.

In the VIP section, locate a garbage dump within a sheet metal fence. Head towards the dump and investigate the area. You will find mutilated corpses, which will complete the first half of The Most Dangerous Game in Gray Zone Warfare.

Read more: How to complete Little Bird Down in Gray Zone Warfare

3) Locate the intel

Intel (Image via Madfinger Games)

Up next, you have to locate the intel that you've been tasked to find. To do this, you must traverse the shooting range and locate the garage. Move through the garage and locate the grey-green car. Right beside it, on a table, you will find a bag covering a piece of paper. Remove the bag, and stow the piece of paper (intel) in your lockbox.

With this, you will successfully complete The Most Dangerous Game in Gray Zone Warfare. Head back to Basecamp and get your hands on the lucrative rewards offered for this mission.

For more Gray Zone Warfare news and guides, check these links below: