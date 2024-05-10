How to complete Uninvited Guests in Gray Zone Warfare

Uninvited Guests in Gray Zone Warfare is a mission offered by Turncoat. A bunch of hooligans have turned up in Ban Pa, and Turncoat is against their hostile takeover. With the group running rampant, the military authority must be established, and these insurgents must be taken into custody or, better yet, eliminated from the island.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to complete Uninvited Guests in Gray Zone Warfare.

Uninvited Guests in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Uninvited Guests location in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

The primary goal in Turncoat's Uninvited Guests in Gray Zone Warfare is to eliminate the insurgents that have turned up in Ban Pa. The mission is straightforward and requires the use of lethal force to kill all the insurgents. The rewards offered are amazing, especially the AK-74M.

Without further ado, let's begin Uninvited Guests in Gray Zone Warfare.

1) Head to Ban Pa

Ban Pa is an isolated lake on the eastern side of the island. The closest Landing Zones are India 1 and India 2. Proceed to either of these Landing Zones and kit up with your preferred weapons and gear.

Read more: How to complete Medical Detective in Gray Zone Warfare

You will have to eliminate 20 enemies, so make sure you are careful when you head into combat. Keep medical supplies ready, and ensure your weapons have enough ammunition to carry out this mission. Having a team will definitely make this mission much easier than going in as a lone wolf.

2) Eliminate enemies

The targets will be scattered across Ban Pa. Our advice is to keep a low profile and approach this mission tactically. Locate enemies, stay stealthy, and eliminate them one by one.

Other mission guides: How to complete It's in the Water in Gray Zone Warfare

If you trigger the alarm, you will have face a wave of 20 hardy insurgents who have nothing to lose. Make sure you take adequate cover in the forest, and try to get each of the insurgents one after the other. If you're playing as a team, coordinate your pushes and tactically take all the insurgents down.

Rewards

Uninvited Guests rewards in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

After killing all 20 targets, you will have successfully completed Uninvited Guests mission in Gray Zone Warfare. Turncoat offers a range of great rewards for the completion of this mission:

AK-74M Assault Rifle 1000 XP Reputation Points for Turncoat

For more Gray Zone Warfare news and guides, check these links below: