How to complete It's in the Water in Gray Zone Warfare

This article will provide a step-by-step guide to help locate these points of interest and collect the samples successfully.

It's in the Water in Gray Zone Warfare guide

For the mission It's in the Water in Gray Zone Warfare, your primary task is to collect three different tissue samples for your resident scientist and researcher in Base Camp. Here's a brief on what you must collect to complete this mission:

Collect Water samples from a community-used well

Collect Avian Tissue samples

Collect Ground samples from a mound of soil

To start your mission, you must visit the village of Ban Pa. This is where things have lately seemed shady, and the samples you will collect will potentially verify the researchers' hunches. To reach Ban Pa, simply fly to the nearest infiltration point, i.e., LZ India 1. From there, make your way south, and you will locate the village.

With the location set aside, let's begin our hunt for the required samples:

1) The Water Sample

Water Sample location in Ban Pa for It's in the Water in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger games)

As for the water sample, you must traverse to the location showcased in the attached image. Upon doing so, you have to eliminate all enemies in the location and finally take control of the well.

Upon reaching the well, simply interact with it and proceed to collect the water sample for the mission.

2) Avian Tissue sample

Avian Tissue sample (Image via Madfinger games)

For the Avian Tissue sample, look around for a birdhouse in the vicinity of the well. You'll find it right inside a compound surrounded by bamboo fences. Head towards the birdhouse and proceed to collect the sample.

3) Soil Sample

Soil Sample (Image via MadfFoinger Games)

For the soil sample, head towards the lake in Ban Pa. Locate a boat on the shore and look around for the nearby huts. Move towards the huts and investigate the area. You will find a big mound of soil on the ground. Interact with it and collect the soil sample from this location.

Collecting all three samples will lead to the completion of the mission It's in the Water in Gray Zone Warfare and help you progress up the ladder for upcoming tasks.

