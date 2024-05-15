How to complete Invaders from Afar in Gray Zone Warfare

Invaders from Afar in Gray Zone Warfare is a mission about information retrieval. The mission can be broadly divided into three parts. First, the player must get to the Sawmill and search for leads about what happened to the hostiles in the area. Second, they must collect the orders of the hostile group. And finally, report back to the base with the gathered information.

The mission is pretty straightforward and you will not face any heavy retaliation either. That being said, in this brief guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can complete the mission Invaders from Afar in Gray Zone Warfare.

Guide to completing the mission Invaders from Afar in Gray Zone Warfare

Here's what you need to do to complete Invaders from Afar in Gray Zone Warfare:

Searching for leads

Searching for leads in the mission Invaders from Afar (Image via Madfinger Games)

You must search for leads about what happened to the hostiles in the Sawmill. Here's how you can complete this part:

First, head over to the Sawmill warehouse. Coordinates are 139,144.

Clear the area of enemies (if you encounter any).

Head to the back side of the warehouse.

Look for a lamp right next to the table with a blue sheet and spilled blood on it.

Approach the table.

This will complete the first part of the mission. You can easily track your progress from the 'Tasks' tab, which entails all the missions or tasks in GZW that you have completed as well as those that are active.

Retrieving intel

Retrieving Medic Notes in the mission Invaders from Afar (Image via Madfinger Games)

Now, comes the second part of the mission, which requires retrieving notes from the Sawmill office. Follow the steps below to complete it:

Next, move to the Sawmill office. It is a small hut-like structure located in the vicinity of the warehouse and can be easily identified.

Enter the office.

On the table, there will be a folder with some notes.

Get near it and press 'F' to collect these notes.

That's it. The mission is now almost complete. Simply head back to your base, turn in the reports to complete the mission, and collect your rewards.

What are the rewards for completing Invaders from Afar in Gray Zone Warfare?

After completing the mission Invaders from Afar in Gray Zone Warfare, you will earn the following rewards:

1x AKMN

1000 XP

200 Reputation with Artisan

While it might not look like much, the AKMN is a solid weapon in GZW. It is quite versatile and can be used effectively in both close as well as long-range gunfights. Since you acquire this amazing weapon by completing such an easy mission, it's highly recommended to prioritize completing it as soon as possible and not to skip it.

That covers everything that you need to know about completing the GZW mission Invaders from Afar.

