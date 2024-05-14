How to complete Evacuation Question in Gray Zone Warfare?

Evacuation Question in Gray Zone Warfare is a crucial task where your primary aim is to locate some of the missing tenants of Fort Narith. In a previous evac mission instituted by UNLRA, the crew was supposed to clear out all personnel from the designated location and evacuate them to a safe haven.

That said, it turns out numerous people remain missing to date, and through the mission Evacuation Question in Gray Zone Warfare, we will uncover what truly happened in the UNLRA evacuation operation.

Evacuation Question in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Evacuation Question in Gray Zone Warfare is a straightforward task. You have been assigned to investigate and potentially uncover any reports of the previously instituted evacuation operation under UNLRA. As numerous citizens remain missing, it has fallen upon your squad to uncover the mystery and find out what truly happened in this operation.

Read more: How to complete Medical Detective in Gray Zone Warfare

To do so, you must naturally visit the scene of the crime, i.e., Fort Narith. Beyond that, you can follow these steps to complete this mission:

1) Locate the bunker

Bunker location (Image via MADFINGER Games)

The primary location of the task is the bunker. You can find it by the barracks in Fort Narith. There will be three bunker structures in this location. Your target will be the southwestern bunker. This area houses information that is relevant to the task at hand.

2) Enter the bunker

As you enter the structure, you have to locate a specific room here. The information you are seeking will be present in room A112. Traverse through the different levels and locate the room.

3) Secure intel

The intel (Image via MADFINGER Games)

The intel you are looking for, i.e., the evacuation orders, will be present on a study table adjacent to the bunk beds. Locate the order and secure it. Proceed to head back to base camp to complete the mission and redeem the rewards.

Other mission guides: How to complete It's in the Water in Gray Zone Warfare

Rewards

After completing Artisan's task, you will get your hands on some valuable gear which includes:

Mosin S Sniper Rifle 2000 XP Reputation points for Artisan

Last but not least, completing this task opens up the door to numerous other missions that offer illustrious rewards, and better yet, engaging co-op mission content.

Also read: How to complete The Most Dangerous Game in Gray Zone Warfare

That's all there is to know about Evacuation Question in Gray Zone Warfare.

For more Gray Zone Warfare news and guides, check these links below: