How to complete First Hit in Gray Zone Warfare

First Hit in Gray Zone Warfare is a mission offered by Handshake. Similar to previous missions in Ban Pa, your primary task here is to eliminate enemies in a designated area. Insurgents are undermining the military's authority, and in good faith, it cannot be allowed to happen as the citizens of the land rely on them for their well-being.

First Hit in Gray Zone Warfare guide

In Handshake's First Hit in Gray Zone Warfare, you have to eliminate the insurgent criminal leader in Nam Thaven. Similar to Ban Pa's Uninvited Guests, your primary task here is to kill the leader and head back to base camp. Like last time, you can either choose to do the mission in complete stealth or go out all-out guns blazing.

We will leave the tactics up to you, but here's how you can eliminate the insurgent criminal leader in Nam Thaven.

1) Head to Nam Thaven

Nam Thaven township hosts numerous mission and is one of the most populated towns in the game. Your closest landing zone to get to this location is Bravo 2. So gear up, hitch a ride, and head on to the designated location.

2) Identify the target

Your primary target in this mission is the notorious criminal leader running rampant in the Nam Thaven township. You can identify him based on his appearance. He will be wearing a red beret and gold-rimmed sunglasses, and will always be carrying a black AK-47 in his hands.

3) Locate and eliminate the target

The target is primarily seen around the townships's marketplace. Head over to this point of interest and scout for the leader. If you find him, make sure you hole up in a discreet spot and take your shot.

You will be met with heavy enemy fire, so make sure you have ample natural cover to work with. As soon as you eliminate the boss, your task will be deemed complete and you will be ready for extraction.

Eliminate any target that stands in front of you, and quickly head back to the Bravo 2 LZ. Hop on the chopper and head back to Handshake to debrief and collect your hard-earned rewards.

Here's what you get for completing First Hit in Gray Zone Warfare:

Exfil Helmet $4500 Cash in-game 400 XP Reputation points for Handshake

