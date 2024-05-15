How to complete What Remains in Gray Zone Warfare?

The What Remains mission in Gray Zone Warfare is given out by the Lab Rat and requires you to collect a few test samples that were used by the scientists of UNLRA. The quest window informs us that the research team operating inside the Tiger Bay region has left behind a list of different equipment and kits. This is a retrieval mission with only a single objective - you need to get your hands on the samples and bring them back to the Lab Rat.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide to complete the What Remains mission guide in Gray Zone Warfare.

Mission Guide: What Remains in Gray Zone Warfare

What Remains task location (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Here is a complete guide that you can use to breeze through the What Remains quest in Gray Zone Warfare:

You will need to activate the mission in your faction’s home base first.

Travel to the Tiger Bay region. It is usually swarming with AI soldiers so you should stay vigilant at all times.

It is best to set foot on the landing zone that is closer to the UNLRA Headquarters. You will likely have to eliminate a lot of guards on your way as it is a protected area.

Loot the bodies of all the enemies and find the UNLRA HQ Lab Key. This is crucial as the room that contains the samples will be locked.

Make your way to the back of the HQ and look inside the two rooms that are next to each other. One of them will be locked so you can use your key to gain access to the room.

Once inside, you will see that the room contains various documents and items. Go toward the refrigerator and open it.

Take the samples and valuables inside. This will mark your objective as completed and you can return to the base.

Report your findings to the Lab Rat in the base and collect your rewards.

What Remains quest window (Image via MADFINGER Games)

It is important to note that you must have the key to open the lab door. If you are unable to find the key, you might want to sweep the area again for any remaining guards. Tiger Bay is a high-risk area so you should be prepared for gunfights at any moment. It is best to carry medical supplies in this region to make sure you can evacuate safely. We recommend completing this quest with a pre-made squad.

Keeping a few free slots in the bag is also important so you can quickly secure the required samples. This will also help you loot other items present in the Headquarters that may be useful for future deployments.

This concludes the guide for the What Remains mission in Gray Zone Warfare. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and guides.