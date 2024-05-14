How to complete Ripper in Gray Zone Warfare?

The Ripper mission in Gray Zone Warfare is a fairly straightforward quest that requires you to find and investigate a house with a large amount of medical waste. The objectives are provided by Lab Rat, which will take you to the Tiger Bay region on the map. However, before you can get to the house, you will need to secure a specific key to enter the house on the outskirts of the town.

This article will provide a quick guide on completing the Ripper mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Ripper Mission guide for Gray Zone Warfare

Ripper task location (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Here is a step-by-step guide that can help you complete the Ripper mission in Gray Zone Warfare:

Activate the quest while you're inside your faction’s home base.

Travel to the Tiger Bay region and land closest to the Gas Station.

Once you arrive, eliminate AI soldiers in the vicinity and loot their bodies to get the UNLRA Dorm Container Key. The spawn for this item is random, so you might have to spend some time killing these guards.

After getting the key, go to the house directly in front of the Gas Station on the outskirts.

Use the key to enter the house from a back door where you will find a lot of medical waste scattered around the room.

Make your way into the next room, where you'll find a body and take a look around.

As soon as this is done, the objective will be marked as completed and you can return to the nearest landing zone.

Call in for transport and report back your findings after reaching the base.

Note that this mission can be tedious as you will need to spend a lot of time trying to secure the key. However, that is the only difficult task, and the rest of the mission can be completed by simply entering the locked out and looking around. Be careful when picking a fight to ensure your survival with minimal damage.

Carry your normal weapons for this quest as the house isn't heavily guarded. Moreover, you can find a lot of loot in the Tiger Bay region if you wish to explore, so discarding unnecessary items from your bag in the base can be helpful.

That concludes the mission guide for Ripper in Gray Zone Warfare. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and news.