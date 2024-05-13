How to complete One Shot One Kill in Grey Zone Warfare

One Shot One Kill in Grey Zone Warfare requires you to eliminate the hostile commander in Hunter’s Paradise. There are several tasks that you have to complete to progress in this game, all of which will be handed to you by the six vendors: Handshake, Gunny, Lab Rat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee. This particular task will be given by Handshake at your base camp.

This article will guide you on how to complete One Shot Kill in Grey Zone Warfare.

Detailed guide on One Shot One Kill in Grey Zone Warfare

One Shot One Kill task map location. (Image via Madfinger Games)

Before diving into the guide, it should be noted that the coordinates of the location of each task may vary with different factions. There are three factions in Gray Zone Warfare: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International. However, the location and map layout are the same for every faction.

Killing the commander in the game can be a challenging task as there will be several enemies guarding him. To accomplish this task, it is advised to use powerful firearms and attachments such as M4A1 with a silencer. This can help you get the job done without alerting the enemies.

To kill the commander you have to find him at a place called Firing Lanes near the Hunter’s Paradise. The Hunter Paradise is a well-known place in this game and easily be found on the map. Once you reach the task location search for the Commander to eliminate him.

You can easily recognize him as he will be wearing sunglasses, a hat, and a vest. After eliminating the target, go back to your base camp and report Handshake to get rewarded with some special items.

Rewards for successful completion of One Shot One Kill in Grey Zone Warfare

One Shot One Kill in Grey Zone Warfare grants great rewards. (Image via Madfinger Games)

Upon successful completion of each task, there is a bonus. The bonus for One Shot One kill in Grey Zone Warfare is:

1000 Experience point

150 Reputation with Handshake

$7,800

x1 Commander bulletproof vest

All these rewards are very crucial to progress in other missions of this game and will help you to customize your in-game character.

This concludes everything you need to know on how to complete One Shot One Kill in Grey Zone Warfare.

