How to complete First Recon in Grey Zone Warfare

First Recon in Grey Zone Warfare is the first task from Handshake that you will be given at your base camp. It requires you to explore the area around the gas station, look for the convenience store, and investigate the demolished building. Since this is the first task of the title, it is easy to complete.

There are 100 tasks in Grey Zone Warfare, and you will get them from six vendors: Handshake, Gunny, Lab Rat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee. This article aims to guide you through the First Recon task in the game.

First Recon in Grey Zone Warfare guide

First Recon task map location (Image via Madfinger Games)

It should be noted that the coordinates mentioned in this article may vary depending on which Grey Zone Warfare faction you choose to enter. The game has three factions: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International. However, the objective and map layout is the same for each faction.

The coordinates below will help you reach the exact locations of the areas you're looking for in the factions:

Lamang Recovery Initiative:

Gas station: 170, 121

170, 121 Convenience store: 171, 118

171, 118 Demolished building: 170, 116

Mithras Security System:

Gas station: 170, 121

170, 121 Convenience store: 171, 118

171, 118 Demolished building: 170, 116

Crimson Shield International:

Gas station: 144, 161

144, 161 Convenience store: 141, 162

141, 162 Demolished building: 141, 165

The gas station is located southwest of the town. The convenience store is located north of the gas station. The demolished building is located east of the convenience store.

Now that you know all the locations, you can leave the base camp on foot or call a helicopter by opening the in-game map and selecting one of the landing zones near the task location. After exploring all the areas, return to base camp and report to Handshake for special rewards.

Rewards after successful completion of First Recon in Grey Zone Warfare

Here are the rewards for completing First Recon in Grey Zone Warfare:

MOC II

TC-2000

$3,400

400 XP

+100 Handshake Reputation

This concludes everything you need to know regarding the First Recon in Grey Zone Warfare.

