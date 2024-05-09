How to complete Seeker of Change in Grey Zone Warfare

Seeker of Change in Grey Zone Warfare is a task that you will get from Lab Rat at your base camp. The mission requires you to collect blood samples from a bed using the Sample Collection Kit given to you at the start.

There are 100 tasks in Grey Zone Warfare that you must complete to progress in this game and get rewards. All these tasks are given by six vendors: Handshake, Gunny, Lab Rat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee.

This article walks you through Seeker of Change in Grey Zone Warfare

Completion guide for Seeker of Change in Grey Zone Warfare

Map location of the task (Image via Madfinger Games || YouTube@Joe Iz Gaming)

The coordinates of the task's location in Grey Zone Warfare vary with different factions. There are three factions in the game: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International. However, the map layout and locations are the same for each faction.

The sample is located in the Barracks, which is located north of Forth Narith. This site is in the South of the Nakasa Village. If you are playing from Crimson Shield, the coordinates are 141,131. Once you reach the location, head towards the Barracks and enter the second house.

Inside the house will be three rooms. In one of the rooms, you will find blood samples to collect. After collecting the samples, all you have to do is hand them over to Lab Rat. For that, simply move to the extraction zone and call for the helicopter that will take you to your base camp.

Upon reaching the base camp, open the menu and select Lab Rat. You will notice the Hand-Over option. Select it to complete the task and get rewards.

Rewards after successful completion of Seeker of Change in Grey Zone Warfare

Here are the rewards you get after the successful completion of Seeker of Change in Grey Zone Warfare:

4x EPO

$6500

2000XP

200 Reputation with Lab Rat

With Reputation, you can get firearms, attachments, medical aids, and clothing, which will help you customize your character.

This concludes everything you need to know about how to complete Seeker of Change in Grey Zone Warfare.

