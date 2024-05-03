Push To Talk in Gray Zone Warfare plays a crucial role in communicating with teammates in-game. Communication is very important in this game as it can help you complete all the tasks easily. Gray Zone Warfare is a new tactical shooting game by Madfinger Games based on Open World. It has already sold 400K pieces and attracted many players with its realistic open-world environment.

This article will guide you on how to enable Push to Talk in Gray Zone Warfare

How to enable Push to Talk in Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare Audio settings (Image via Madfinger Games)

There are many reasons why players may prefer muting their teammates while playing. However, communication with teammates is important to inform them of enemy locations, discuss strategy, or ask for help in difficult situations. This is where Push to Talk comes in. This feature also helps preserve privacy by preventing unwanted noise because the audio transmission occurs only when the button is pressed.

Below is a step-by-step guide you can follow to enable Push to Talk in Gray Zone Warfare:

Step 1: Access the in-game settings by pressing Tab to open your inventory . In the top right corner, you will find a small icon.

Access the in-game settings by pressing to open your . In the top right corner, you will find a small icon. Step 2: After opening settings, scroll down to see the Audio section.

After opening settings, scroll down to see the section. Step 3: There will be two options Proximity VOIP and Squad VOIP turn on both the options.

This will enable the Push to Talk in Gray Zone Warfare. Proximity VOIP will allow you to talk to and hear other players of different squads and Squad VOIP will allow you to talk to and hear only your team. However, the default key for Push to Talk in this game is Z, which you can’t change. Most players will find it difficult as they are accustomed to using the key “V” or “Alt” for the Push to Talk but there is no way you can change it.

After completing all the steps, you will see a green microphone icon at the left-side corner of your screen whenever you use Push to Talk. Players must ensure that all the audio options are turned on and at full volume to get the best experience.

This concludes everything you need to know regarding how to enable Push to Talk in Grey Zone Warfare.

