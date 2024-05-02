Tasks Objectives Locations

The First Recon To find three locations in the town, a gas station, a convenience store, and a demolished building. Players must follow the map to reach the exact location after they are in the right place they can easily spot what they are looking for.

The Cache Retrieval To find and mark two caches in the town. Players can get the cache one in the town’s lumberyard and the other in one of the warehouses.

The Meds Wanted To find a box of medical supplies in the town and deliver it to Lab Rat. The box can be found on a shelf inside a single-story building near a water tower.

Little Bird Down To locate the Crashed helicopter. The Crashed helicopter can be found on the north side of the gas station. It is a similar location to where you started the first Recon task.

Leave No Man Behind To locate a person who has been killed near the Town Hall and to place a tracker on their body. To find the body you have to go to the back of the Town Hall where you will find a dirt path that will stop in a corner following a brick-walled bridge. If you are not sure then look for the blood stains in the wall.

Lost And Found To find the dead body of Kanoa Sihrath, a clerk at the local construction shop. You can easily find his body in the construction shop. At the back of the shop, there is an office room where the body can be found behind a desk in the room.

Restoring Order To Kill 15 enemies in the nearby town. You can easily find some enemies near your starting town. The best way to complete the task is to play squad.

Medical Detective To find a medical office in the town and to find some evidence to hand over Gunny. The medical office is located in different areas across each town. It can be easily identified by a big sign on the roof. The building is a single story with two doors. Additionally, there is a big billboard above it for easier visibility.

Rat’s Nest To gather intel from two different hideouts. Both the documents can be found inside two houses. One can be found near Convenience Store and the other one near the Town Hall.

Secret Compassion To drop supplies at three different locations near the starting town. The supplies can be found in each of three buildings, two farms, and a logging shed.

Helping Hand To collect a document from a restaurant with the help of a special key then hand it over to Handshake. To find the restaurant you have to go from the Crimson Shield International base towards the road of Motel POI and in front of the Motel you will find the restaurant.

Native Negotiations To collect a briefcase from the base and take it to Lab Rat's required location, once you reach the location you have to plant the briefcase. To go to the required location from the Crimson Shield road the coordinates are 141 164.

Last Farewell To find the body of Steven Clarke. To find the body, head to the west side of the town's gas station and look for the farm where it is located.



Tools of Trade To collect a toolbox and deliver it to Artisan. To find the toolbox you have to go to the construction site where you will find a small house. Inside that house, you will get the toolbox.

Radio Silence To identify an abandoned house and destroy all the communication equipment. To find the abandoned house you have to go to the Motel and Warehouse location in the town. There you will find the abandoned two-story building in pink color.

Reclamation To collect a special metal item that is guarded by heavy enemies. The quest item will be inside a building. You can easily spot the building as it will be well guarded and has a large gate with only one entrance near the town hall area.

First Hit To kill the Criminal leader in Nam Thaven. The location of the criminal leader is in the Marketplace area.

New Neighbours To go to the military complex. The Military complex is located at the south of For Narith. It can be found with the coordination of 143 121.

On The Range To investigate nearby areas and mark the shooting range, the motel, and the dumping ground. All the locations are near to each other and can easily be found at the Hunter's Paradise.

Guns & Ammo To investigate the shooting range thoroughly and try to locate the weapon storage. The location of the shooting range is near the Hunter's Paradise whose coordinates are 159 168.

Tools of the Trade To hand over the tools to Artisan and to retrieve the tools. The location is near the Construction site inside a building whose coordinate is 171 180.

The Shadowover BAN PA To scout the main southern entry point to Ban Pa and to scout the main northern entry point to Ban Pa. The Coordinate for the northern location is 138 205 near Ban Pa where you will find a wooden arch. For the southern location, you will find a similar wooden arch going close to it, which will complete the task.

True Grit To find an antique revolver near the Shooting range and deliver it to the base. The coordinate to find the location is 160 167. Once you reach the exact location you will find the revolver inside a house.

It's in the Water To collect avian tissue samples, water samples from a well, and ground samples from a mound of soil. The location for the ground sample is near the coastline of the LZ. The second sample, which is to collect water from the well, is located near the northwest of the Warehouse. The third sample can be found near Ban Pa where you will find an umbrella near that there will an aviary getting close to it will complete the task.

Uninvited Guests To Eliminate 20 hostiles in Ban Pa. You have to go to the Ban Pa and eliminate enemies to complete the task.

Warm Welcome To kill the gang leader in Ban Pa. You need to go to Ban Pa where you will find a large house where the gang leader usually hangs out. Your task is to eliminate him to complete the mission.

