How to complete Meds Wanted in Grey Zone Warfare

Meds Wanted in Grey Zone Warfare is one of the tasks given to you by Lab Rat at your base camp. Completion of such tasks is important to progress in this game. There are 100 tasks in Grey Zone Warfare with different objectives that the six vendors will give you. These six vendors are Handshake, Gunny, Lab Rat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee. Players can complete the tasks either with a Squad or solo by fighting with both human and AI enemies.

With this in mind, this article will guide you on how to complete Meds Wanted in Gray Zone Warfare.

Detailed guide for Meds Wanted in Grey Zone Warfare

Meds Wanted task objective (Image via Madfinger Games)

Meds Wanted in Grey Zone Warfare is the first task from Lab Rat where you have to locate a box of medical supplies in your town and deliver it to Lab Rat at the base camp. Before jumping on the task, you must note that you need enough space in your Inventory to carry the box that has a size of 4x4.

Additionally, if you die after taking the box, you have to find it again. However, you will have a SafeLock to keep the box safe.

Location of Meds Wanted task (Image via Madfinger Games)

The coordinates of the task's location may vary with different factions as there are 3 factions in this game—the Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International faction. However, the location and map layout are the same for each faction. The coordinates of the task location for different factions are listed below:

Lamang Recovery Initiative faction: 200, 163

Mithras Security System faction: 172, 118

Crimson Shield International faction: 140, 161.

The medical supplies box can be found near the water tower inside a single-story building with two rooms. Once you reach the location with the help of the coordinates, you have to get inside one of the rooms. There will be a shelf at the back of that room, and the box will be placed on this shelf.

After taking the box, you have to return to the base camp and hand it over to Lab Rat to complete the mission.

Rewards after completing Meds Wanted in Grey Zone Warfare

Upon successful completion of each task, you will receive some special items that will prove instrumental in the successful completion of future missions. The rewards for the fulfillment of Meds Wanted in Grey Zone Warfare are:

2x 5/5 CT

$2,300

400 Experience

100 Reputation

This is everything you need to know regarding how to complete Meds Wanted in Grey Zone Warfare.

