Rebel Scum in Grey Zone Warfare is a task given by Handshake where you have to eliminate a group of rebels. There are 100 tasks that six vendors will give you at your base camp. These six vendors are Handshake, Gunny, Lab Rat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee. Upon successful completion of each task, you will be rewarded with some special item that will help you in future missions.

This article will guide you on how to complete Rebel Scum in Grey Zone Warfare

Detailed guide of Rebel Scum in Grey Zone Warfare

Rebel Scum map location (Image via MADFINGER Games)

To complete the task you have to travel to the YBL Bunker and kill 20 enemies. It should be noted that the coordinates of the task’s location may vary with different factions. There are a total of three factions in this title: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International.

That said, the map layout and locations are the same for each faction and are easily identifiable. If you are in Crimson Shield then the coordinate is 142,121. Once you reach the exact location you have to kill at least 20 enemies in that particular area. This is a simple quest as there is no interconnected task to do.

There can be a lot of enemies in there so it is recommended to use the best gear and firearms to eliminate them. M4 with a silencer and a scope can be ideal to finish them off from a safe distance and without them knowing.

After killing 20 enemies head towards the base camp and report to Handshake to get some special rewards.

Rewards after successful completion of Rebel Scum in Grey Zone Warfare

After completing each task, you will receive unique rewards to help you with future missions and progress in the game. The rewards for this task are:

M4A1

USD 3,900/50,000

Reputation:+150

M4A1 is one of the strongest firearms in this game whereas with Reputation you can get firearms, clothing, medical aids etc.

This concludes everything you need to know on how to complete Rebel Scum in Grey Zone Warfare.

