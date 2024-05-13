Last Flight in Grey Zone Warfare requires you to search the airfield and find out what happened to Liko Savang. The task will be given to you by a vendor called Artisan. Her friend, Liko Savang, is a pilot at Pha Lang Airfield who was involved in a major drug deal and she wants to know what happened to him through the Last Flight task.

There are six vendors: Handshake, Gunny, Lab Rat, Artisan, Turncoat, and Banshee who will give you 100 such tasks to complete in this title.

This article will guide you on how to complete Last Flight in Grey Zone Warfare.

Detailed guide on Last Flight in Grey Zone Warfare

Last Flight task map layout in Grey Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

Before jumping into the guide, it should be noted that the coordinates of task locations may vary with different factions. There are three factions in this title: Lamang Recovery Initiative, Mithras Security System, and Crimson Shield International. However, the map layout and locations are the same for each faction you choose.

The task is simple to complete. However, some players can find it difficult to investigate the location and identify Liko Savang’s body.

To find Liko Savang you have to go to the Pha Lang airfield then head towards the forest located southeast of the airfield. The coordinates of the task's location are 185,155. The easy way to reach it is by calling a helicopter and landing in the east side landing zone of the Pha Lang airfield.

Once there, you will find a crashed plane where you have to look for Liko Savang’s body. After finding it, return to the base camp and report to Artisan to complete the quest and get some special rewards.

Rewards for completing Last Flight in Grey Zone Warfare

Several rewards are available after completing the Last Flight task in Grey Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

There are certain rewards for completing each task. The bonuses for Last Flight in Grey Zone Warfare are:

2x GB47 helmet

1000 XP

160 Reputation with Artisan

All these rewards are very useful for the progression of other missions in Grey Zone Warfare. Also with reputation, you can buy firearms, attachments, and medical aids.

That concludes everything you need to know on how to complete Last Flight in Grey Zone Warfare.

