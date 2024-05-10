How to complete The Cache Retrieval in Gray Zone Warfare

The Cache Retrieval in Gray Zone Warfare requires players to locate misplaced weapon caches in the game. Victim to unprecedented inisurgent attacks, the team's gear and weaponry have been left unaccounted for by the military, and there's a lot at stake for every single member. With their defenses left weak, players cannot afford to lost track of valuable pieces of artillery.

In The Cache Retrieval in Gray Zone Warfare, you will have to locate and put a tracker on these caches. This article provides a step-by-step guide to complete the mission and any other details related to it.

The Cache Retrieval in Gray Zone Warfare guide

To locate the weapon staches in The Cache Retrieval in Gray Zone Warfare, you must traverse to Kiu Vongsa township. Both weapon caches have been dispersed within the city, and it is up to you to locate them. Not only will you get a ton of reputation for completing this mission, but you will also obtain a wide range of rewards.

Without further ado, let us begin our mission.

1) Locating the first cache

First weapons cache (Image via Madfinger Games)

The first weapons cache is located in the Lumberyard in Kiu Vongsa. It is right beside the Water Tower, towards the eastern side. For the first stash, you do not need to enter the Lumberyard. Rather, you will find a green shed outside the Lumberyard.

Enter the shed, and you will find the weapon cache right in front of you. Put a tracker on it. This will automatically complete the first task.

Note that NPCs will roam around the perimeter, and you have to take them out before heading into the point of interest.

2) Locating the second cache

Second weapons cache (Image via Madfinger Games)

The second cache for The Cache Retrieval in Gray Zone Warfare is located in Warehouse, the northernmost point of interest in Kiu Vongsa.

Upon reaching the Warehouse, head towards the western side of the structure. You will find an outhouse attached to the main structure. Enter the outhouse, and you will discover the second weapon cache sitting right in front of you.

Proceed to put the tracker on the weapon's cache and complete the task.

