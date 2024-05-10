How to complete Warm Welcome in Gray Zone Warfare

Warm Welcome in Gray Zone Warfare will definitely keep you engaged. Strap in your boots and get your gear ready, as things are about to get quite hot. In this mission, your primary task will be eliminating Ban Pa township's gang leader. Causing havoc over the entire township and disregarding the people's wishes, the team feels it is time to town down the gang's power in Ban Pa and set things right.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to complete Warm Welcome in Gray Zone Warfare.

Warm Welcome in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Location of gang leader (Image via Madfinger Games)

There are two ways that you can complete Warm Welcome in Gray Zone Warfare. If you're more of a calculative and precise person, taking the tactical route would be the best choice. Here, we will provide a dedicated guide to snipe out the gang leader, completing the mission in a jiffy.

However, if you're more about combat and want to go for an all-out war, that option is also available. There's no detailed guide other than being careful and taking down the entirety of Ban Pa's gang as you move through the streets to assassinate their leader.

Without further ado, let's begin our guide to complete Warm Welcome in Gray Zone Warfare.

1) Locating the gang leader

The gang leader is in one of the piers in Ban Pa Lake. You will find him near the Stilt Houses area, north of the lake.

2) Tactical Positioning

Target's predicted position on pier (Image via Madfinger Games)

If you want to get this mission over with in the quickest way possible, the tactical option is the way to go. Make sure you have a sniper equipped and head to the coordinates 207, 137.

This is the perfect location to set up camp. From here, sit and observe the pier. The gang leader can be identified based on his hairstyle: a bun on top of his head. He will also be carrying a shotgun.

Prone, aim, and shoot at the antagonist's head to complete the task. Your task will be successful as soon as the gang leader drops dead.

3) All-out attack

If you're planning to go eliminate the entire crew, assemble position at 207, 137. Proceed to eliminate all the enemy NPCs one by one until you're face to face with the gang leader. Stay wary as his shotgun deals massive damage. Kiill him and complete the task.

Players must note that the tactical route is the easiest way to complete Warm Welcome in Gray Zone Warfare.

