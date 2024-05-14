How to complete Lamang Connection in Gray Zone Warfare?

Lamang Connection in Gray Zone Warfare is a crucial task in the game that requires you to institute a deep investigation into the ongoing drug network in Ban Pa. Hub of numerous cutthroat criminals and gangs, Ban Pa seems to never rest when it comes to illicit criminal activities. This recon mission has several interesting twists and turns, so stay tuned for some thrilling action.

This article will provide you with a step-by-step guide to completing Lamang Connection in Gray Zone Warfare. Read below for a detailed brief about the missions and the rewards it has to offer.

Lamang Connection in Gray Zone Warfare guide

In the mission Lamang Connection in Gray Zone Warfare, your primary task is to procure intel regarding the domestic drug supply syndicate housed in Ban Pa. This little township has been the hub of several critical activities, and trust us when we say, it's only the beginning.

There is an item you need to get your hands on before you decide to proceed anywhere in this quest, and that is the Ban Pa Fishing Hut key. Similar to other keys in the game, it can be procured from AI bodies upon eliminating them.

Players must note that the Ban Pa Fishing Hut key can only be obtained by killing enemy AI in the Ban Pa region of Gray Zone Warfare.

With the key acquired, let us begin our mission:

1) Locate the Elder House

Elder House location (Image via madfinger games and youtube.com/@JoeIzGaming)

First and foremost, you must reach Ban Pa. The nearest LZ in this location is INDIA 2. Gather your team and fly up to the designated LZ. Clear out the area for any enemy AI and begin your search for the Elder House.

Other mission guides: How to complete It's in the Water in Gray Zone Warfare

Look for the Elder House marked with an Eye sign on the wall. This will help you narrow down your search and locate the target structure.

2) Investigate the house

Use the Ban Pa Fishing Hut key and gain access to the Elder House. Investigate and locate the required intel for the job, specifically the organization notes for this scandal. You will find them on top of a work desk in the northwest corner of the hut.

3) Secure the intel

Securing intel (Image via madfinger games and youtube.com/@JoeIzGaming)

Secure the organization notes intel and proceed to extract. Head back to the LZ and return to base camp with your squad. Proceed for mission debrief as you hand over the intel to your mission commander

Read more: How to complete Medical Detective in Gray Zone Warfare

Upon doing so, you will have successfully completed the Lamang Connection in Gray Zone Warfare. Here is a list of the rewards you will receive for passing this mission with flying colors:

M700 1000 XP Reputation Points

