How to complete Lost Girl in Gray Zone Warfare?

The Lost Girl mission in Gray Zone Warfare has a very simple objective but remains one of the highest-risk quests in the game. This is primarily because you will need to travel to the Tiger Bay region for this mission and walk through the town which has a lot of AI soldiers roaming the streets and guarding different houses. All you need to do is loot some documents in one of the houses to complete the quest.

This article will highlight the best way to complete the Lost Girl mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

A Complete Guide: Lost Girl in Gray Zone Warfare

Lost Girl task location (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Here is a brief guide that you can utilize to complete the Lost Girl mission in Gray Zone Warfare:

First, activate the mission in your faction’s base.

The quest window will inform you of the objective and you will need to travel to the Tiger Bay region. It is best to land near the Gas Station so you can start sweeping the area slowly.

Make your way to the central mall structure in Tiger Bay.

There is a restaurant just in front of this mall inside Tiger Bay. Begin your search from here.

Tiger Bay restaurant in front of Mall (Image via MADFINGER Games)

There is a small motel next to the restaurant with a parking space in front of it. Head inside the last room in this place and pick up the documents present on the desk.

Once you have collected the items, the objective will be marked as completed and you can start making your way to the nearest landing zone.

Report back to the base and submit your findings to claim the rewards of the quest.

It is important to note that you will need to carry a healthy amount of ammunition while heading to this location. The area and almost all the houses are well guarded which means you will need to eliminate the AI soldiers on your way. We recommend that you take on this quest with a squad to make it easier to fight off the enemies and secure the documents.

Also Read: Last Flight Mission Guide

You should carry some medical supplies alongside weapons, food, and water. However, you need to keep some free space as you need to loot the documents in the bag. Tiger Bay also has an ample amount of loot that you can take back to the base in case the need arises. This will help you minimize the amount of loot lost if you are shot down by a mob of enemy AI soldiers.

Also Read: One Shot One Kill Mission Guide

This is everything you need to know to complete the Lost Girl mission in Gray Zone Warfare. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates and mission guides.