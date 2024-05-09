With the launch of Gray Zone Warfare on April 30, 2024 players are looking for an option to toggle ADS in Gray Zone Warfare. The tactical shooter offers several competitive settings but there is no option to toggle ADS in the early access version of the game. The game compels the players to hold the ADS down if they want to use their respective sights. This might be problematic for those players who prefer the Toggle option rather than hold.

This article gives an overview of the ADS option in Gray Zone Warfare.

Is there a toggle ADS option in Gray Zone Warfare?

Simply put, no the game currently does not include an ADS toggle option. The toggle aiming down sight allows players to set their ADS to a single click with no need to hold. However, the ADS hold option requires players to press the right mouse button as long as they want to use their sights.

Both these options have their advantages and disadvantages. The hold option allows for quick scope in and scope out whereas toggle allows for ease of access while aiming in the game.

Gray Zone Warfare is a tactical open-world shooter game with a special focus on elements of realism. Developers at Madfinger Games may have opted to exclude this feature to create a more limited aiming experience. Additionally, the game lacks toggle options for leaning and sprinting, which must be executed by holding down the appropriate keys.

Players are advised to be patient as Gray Zone Warfare is still in early access. The developers might add toggle options for ADS in the late stage of release. However, this is just speculation as there is no official confirmation.

