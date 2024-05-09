How to change FOV in Gray Zone Warfare?

Gray Zone Warfare Early Access is currently live on Steam. The tactical survival shooter features a huge open-world map and a wide array of in-game options. These options can be tweaked by various settings such as Field of View (FOV) to get a better and wider visual range. This setting is not only useful for getting a better view of the surroundings but will also help players spot enemies on a dense map.

FOV in Gray Zone Warfare helps the players to increase or decrease their perspective. A broadened FOV helps the players get a better look at their surroundings whereas a shrunk FOV helps the players to aim fast as there is less information on their screen. The choice between the two options depends on personal preference. It's advised to select the settings that align best with your preferred style of gameplay.

This article provides a comprehensive guide on how can players change the FOV in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to tweak FOV in Gray Zone Warfare?

Vertical FOV setting in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via SiNister/YouTube/Madfinger Games)

Here's how players can quickly change their FOV in Gray Zone Warfare:

Launch the game and head to the settings menu by clicking the gear icon on the top right corner of the screen.

Click on the graphics tab.

Head over to display settings and scroll down to the Vertical FOV option.

Shift the FOV slider to your preferred range to alter your perspective.

Gray Zone Warfare has a maximum range of 75 FOV. Depending upon the specifications, a change in the FOV would have a slight impact on the FPS (Frames per second) in the game.

